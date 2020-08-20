DA reorganizes hog industry data compilation

A JOINT COMMITTEE has been established to consolidate hog industry data in order to better manage emerging animal diseases such as the African Swine Fever (ASF), according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar signed a special order that created the committee, which will harmonize hog production data, after reported discrepancies between data from the private sector and those generated by the government.

“The creation of the joint committee is a result of a collaborative effort between our private sector stakeholders and DA officials. I am optimistic that by working together to supply updated data, it will transform into responsive policies and decisions that will help the swine industry,” Mr. Dar said.

The joint committee will be composed of representatives from the DA, the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines (ProPork), National Federation of Hog Farmers, Inc., and San Miguel Foods, Inc., among others.

The creation of the committee was in response to a recommendation by the private sector to gain a better picture of the sow population and hog losses due to the ASF outbreak.

In a July 14 meeting, stakeholders noted the inconsistencies in the Philippine Statistics Authority and Bureau of Animal Industry data. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave










