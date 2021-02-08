D60 commences 5-model rollout for Maxus PHL in 2021

Touted as a compact priced as a subcompact, hopes are high for new crossover

MAXUS PHILIPPINES is further upping the ante in the war for your crossover cash. Last Friday, it digitally presented the D60 compact crossover — said to be a vehicle boasting “affordable luxury and utility.”

In a speech, AC Motors President for the Automotive Group Toti Zara described the D60, the fifth release of Maxus here since opening shop in June 2019, as a milestone that also underscores what brand means for the Ayala-led group.

“The Maxus brand strengthens the commercial vehicle lineup (of the) business. It fits well in complementing our other brands. We are confident commercial vehicle segments, pickups, vans, and trucks will recover in 2021 despite recent safeguard measures imposed by government. Over the past five years, commercial vehicles grew from 25% of total industry to 34% in 2020,” said the executive.

The company is banking on the D60 compact crossover to help drive its business in 2021, and new Maxus Philippines General Manager Jun Cajayon expressed hope that the model will attract attention via a particularly compelling value proposition. “We’re hitting subcompact pricing (with our compact product),” he said. The D60 is priced at P1.148 million for the 1.5T Pro variant (a five-seater), and P1.258 million for the 1.5T Elite (seven-seater).

Another Maxus model is set to be unveiled in the near future, with three more depending on how the year pans out. Speaking of, the company has set lofty goals for itself in 2021. “We are going for five times our volume (in 2020),” continued Mr. Cajayon. The company registered around 200 units in sales last year, so this year that number is expected to breach the 1,000-unit mark. The G10, T60, and G50 have been the main sales drivers in the past and now, the D60 is expected to take its place “as a critical player in terms of volume.” In fact, it is expected to crack the top three for Maxus.

If you like what you see in the D60, don’t waste time hemming and hawing. With the imposition of the controversial safeguard duty on imported vehicles, those prices will keep only while supplies last. Mr. Cajayon said the company was lucky it had imported around 100 units of the D60 before the additional tariff.

Both trims of the SUV are powered by a four-cylinder inline 1.5-liter turbocharged gas engine mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The system generates 169ps and 250Nm and said to be “configured for performance and fuel efficiency.”

Maxus points out that the D60 is effectively the longest crossover in its class, and is but “70 to 80 millimeters shorts of some full-size SUVs.” It gets a slew of active and passive safety systems: electronic stabilization program, electronic parking brake with auto hold, cruise control, front dual and side air bags, reverse camera, a tire pressure monitoring system, rear park distance control, and additional front park distance control for the Elite variant. Maxus employs double layer welding technology to ensure the “overall strength and quality of its exterior structure.”

The D60 variants have an eight-inch (almost upright tablet-like) infotainment screen and feature rear air-conditioning. The Elite receives keyless entry and a push-start system, leather seats, and folding side mirrors.

For more information, like and follow the Maxus Philippines Facebook page and Instagram account (maxusph).