CSS Corp. opens 2nd facility in PHL

TECH support firm CSS Corp. has opened its second delivery center in Metro Manila as part of its continued expansion in the country.

In a statement, CSS Corp. said it plans to hire over 400 employees for the new facility, located in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), within the next six to eight months. The jobs will be for technical support, help desk, customer support and account management.

“Philippines continues to emerge as an outsourcing hot spot for global players, given its strong understanding of customers in US and EU, coupled with the surge in digital-savvy talent and technical skills,” Manish Tandon, CSS Corp. chief executive officer, said in the statement.

The 24,218-square feet facility will feature “state-of-the-art” workspaces, two training centers, technical labs, collaboration rooms and recreational areas including a 24-hour cafeteria, karaoke and billiard rooms.

“The Philippines, with its ease of doing business, burgeoning tech talent, and exceptional language skills, has become a favored destination for support capabilities, especially with the rise in cognitive technologies. Coupled with strong labor policies and government incentives, the country brings tremendous potential for growth in the near future,” Arvind Kingsly Appavu, country head and assistant vice-president — Philippines at CSS Corp., said.

CSS Corp. opened its first center in Manila in 2009. The new BGC facility will bring the company’s presence in Asia to eight.

Last year, CSS Corp. opened a development center in Costa Rica and Bengaluru, India.

CSS Corp. is a new age information technology and technology support service provider that utilizes various technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, analytics and cloud, among others. — Janina C. Lim