Office spaces in the Philippines typically conform to a certain stereotype: a single building 50 stories high, concentrated in one area, and located in a highly congested central business district. While offices of this kind have served as a home for a bulk of the business process outsourcing industry in the country, more and more companies are starting to opt for suburban, scalable, and people-centric workspaces.

Fulfilling such demand is Ortigas Land’s Silver City, a high-performance suburban business address designed to support the evolving needs of BPOs and corporate occupiers. Rising at the heart of the company’s premier eco-estate, Ortigas East, the office development stands out amidst residential and commercial spaces.

“Ortigas East was envisioned as a truly integrated estate where people can live, work, learn, and enjoy leisure in one cohesive community. The office spaces were created to complement the surrounding residential villages and educational institutions, completing a balanced mix of uses that includes offices, homes, and retail destinations. Office buildings also bring significant employment opportunities to the community,” Ortigas Land Office Business Unit Head Javier D. Hernandez said.

Silver City’s location is one of its strongest advantages. It is only about 6 kilometers away from Rizal and Marikina and is bounded by major roads such as C5, Ortigas Avenue, and Julia Vargas Avenue in Pasig City. This makes the multi-building office district highly accessible and strategically connected to multiple transport routes.

“For many commuters, it means ‘isang sakay‘ convenience. This significantly shortens travel time and reduces daily stress,” Mr. Hernandez added.

Another relevant feature of the Silver City is its campus-style layout that mirrors the makeup of the country’s universities, encouraging more collaboration and interaction between employees and tenants.

The spacious floor plate of roughly 3,000 square meters is ideal for BPO and corporate operations, allowing flexible layouts and efficient workflows. Each building is also fully equipped with basement parking and retail offerings, so daily needs are easily met within the same structure. Additionally, the low-rise layout allows quicker response during emergencies, offering a safer and more manageable environment compared to high-density skyscrapers.

“The campus-style design creates a more employee-friendly working environment. With low-rise buildings that go up to only five floors, movement is faster and easier — elevators are less congested, and many employees even choose to use the stairs, naturally promoting healthier habits,” Mr. Hernandez said.

Ortigas Land’s office development also boasts Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Accreditation. This signals that the property meets high standards in operations, compliance, and sustainability.

“Many companies are now eager to locate in developments that support environmental initiatives and contribute positively to the community, and PEZA accreditation reinforces Silver City’s commitment to these values,” Mr. Hernandez said.

Among the benefits of being located inside a PEZA-accredited zone are the streamlining of bureaucratic processes, income tax holidays, corporate income tax exemptions, as well as tax- and duty-free importation of equipment, capital equipment, and parts.

Other privileges from the certification include exemption from payment of any local government imposts, fees, licenses, or taxes; exemption from expanded withholding tax; and VAT zero-rating of local purchases of goods and services such as land-based telecommunications, electrical power, water bills, and lease on the building, subject to compliance with Bureau of Internal Revenues and PEZA requirements.

“Today’s office locators look beyond just space — they seek purpose, sustainability, and long-term value. PEZA accreditation strengthens Silver City 4’s appeal by offering fiscal incentives while also aligning with the growing demand for responsible and future-ready developments,” Mr. Hernandez explained.

Despite these many advantages, Silver City’s true appeal springs from the sense of community that it fosters relative to its surrounding developments. Within the Ortigas East estate is the Tiendesitas vibrant hub of local eats and live beats where customers can shop for locally-made crafts or take your fur babies to a pet village. Also nearby is Maple at Verdant Towers, a 42-storey residential building that offers 692 units across 33 floors as well as upscale amenities for residents.

“Silver City’s unique proposition lies in true work-life integration. It is not an isolated office complex but part of the larger Ortigas East Estate, where offices, retail, residences, and lifestyle destinations coexist seamlessly,” Mr. Hernandez added. “With Silver City offices, Tiendesitas, SM Hypermarket, and Verdant Towers all within close proximity, employees enjoy the convenience of dining, shopping, running errands, and unwinding without having to travel far.”

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.