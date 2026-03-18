LISTED digital gaming company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. said its net income was steady at P12.6 billion in 2025.

Revenue rose 12% to P84.2 billion from P75.2 billion in 2024, as first-half performance offset a slowdown in activity after the third-quarter delinking of electronic wallet in-app access to licensed online gaming platforms, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 2% to P14.2 billion in 2025.

“Despite a challenging and evolving industry landscape, DigiPlus delivered a resilient performance in 2025, reflecting the strength of our platforms, disciplined execution, and the trust of our users. As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about our growth trajectory and are confident in our ability to continue innovating responsibly while creating long-term value,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

For the fourth quarter, DigiPlus’ net income fell 36% to P2.5 billion, while revenue declined 27% to P17.3 billion, amid partial regulatory effects. EBITDA rose 52% from P2 billion, supported by improved cost controls and operations.

DigiPlus ended the year with P23.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, while debt stood at P745.8 million. The company declared dividends for the third consecutive year.

In 2025, DigiPlus subscribed to HK$1.6 billion, or about P12 billion, in convertible notes issued by Hong Kong-listed International Entertainment Corp., which owns the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.-licensed New Coast Hotel Manila. The investment provides DigiPlus an option to acquire a 53.89% stake and build an offline platform to complement its digital operations.

The company also pursued initiatives related to regulatory compliance, player protection, and operational scalability.

To support its international expansion, DigiPlus established a Singapore hub for partnerships and operations, advanced its entry plans in Brazil, and submitted a license application to South Africa’s Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in DigiPlus fell by 3.89% to close at P17.30 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno