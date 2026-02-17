HIVE MODULAR, an American startup producing sustainable prefabricated homes, is in talks with local residential and hospitality developers to roll out modular units nationwide, citing growing demand for sustainable construction.

“We have a pipeline of residential projects, but most are focused on hospitality,” Hive Modular Founder and Chief Executive Officer John Avrett said during a media tour of the company’s facility in Silang, Cavite, on Feb. 11.

“For hospitality developers, time is money. If they can get a hotel online by 10, 12 or 14 months faster, then they can easily rent those rooms out and get revenue,” he said on the sidelines of the event.

Part of its pipeline includes hospitality projects in La Union and Batangas, he added.

Construction of modular housing units takes about three months, with the overall project lifecycle averaging four to six months, Mr. Avrett said.

He noted that about 90% of construction work for its modular homes is completed at its 2,300-square-meter (sq.m.) facility in Cavite, which helps reduce on-site construction costs.

“We’re faster because we’re doing the construction work, and at the same time we’re doing the site preparation and foundation,” Mr. Avrett said.

The company said modular housing also incorporates sustainable practices, noting that traditional construction accounts for about 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Pricing for its CasitaM units, which measure 60 sq.m. with 45 sq.m. of interior space, starts at P5 million. The units include one bedroom, one bathroom, a lounge and living area, and a deck.

Meanwhile, its 60-sq.m. CasitaX units are priced at P7.5 million and include one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchen, and a deck.

The company is also optimistic about investing in the Philippines as a manufacturing base, Mr. Avrett said, citing the country’s young and skilled workforce as well as the growth of its shipbuilding and aerospace industries. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz