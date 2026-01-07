MANILA ELECTRIC CO.’s (Meralco) energy sales volume declined last year due to soft demand in residential and commercial segments, a company executive said.

Indicative figures showed energy sales within Meralco’s franchise area fell 0.65% to 53,257 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025 from 53,606 GWh in 2024, Meralco Senior Vice-President and Chief Revenue Officer Ferdinand O. Geluz said in a Viber message.

Residential and commercial sales dropped 2% and 0.5%, respectively, while the industrial segment grew by 1%.

Meralco has yet to consolidate figures from Clark Electric Distribution Corp. and other distribution utilities. Clark Electric, 65% owned by Meralco, serves the Clark Special Economic Zone.

This year, the power distributor is targeting 3% growth in energy sales, supported by higher customer connections and normalizing temperatures.

The distribution business contributed 55% of Meralco’s consolidated net income in the first nine months of 2025, which rose 14% to P40 billion. The company remains confident of meeting its full-year core profit guidance of P50 billion.

“Based on the growth of our power generation and steady performance of our core distribution in the past nine months, we stay positive we will achieve our full-year core profit guidance of P50 billion,” Meralco Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan told a briefing in October.

Shares of Meralco gained 1.37% to close at P593 each on the local bourse on Tuesday.

Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — S.J. Talavera