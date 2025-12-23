Lopez Family-led real estate developer Rockwell Land Corp. has acquired a 74.8% stake in the 17.5-hectare Alabang Town Center for P21.6 billion, expanding its commercial operations in the south.

“Earlier this year, Mr. Francisco ‘Jun’ M. Bayot invited us to consider redeveloping Alabang Town Center. It presented a compelling opportunity for Rockwell Land to further expand our presence in the south of Metro Manila, particularly given the scale and long-term potential of the property,” said Rockwell Land Chief Executive Officer Nestor J. Padilla in a statement on Monday.

“We are very grateful to Mr. Bayot and the Madrigal family for this opportunity. Our immediate focus is on ensuring a smooth transition and planning its redevelopment,” he added.

Alabang Town Center currently hosts more than 500 retail and office tenants, and its size offers significant redevelopment opportunities, the company said.

Rockwell Land is known for its flagship mixed-use development, Rockwell Center Makati, anchored by the Power Plant Mall.

“Over the years, the company has enhanced its retail developments by integrating experiential and lifestyle-oriented spaces into its master planning, supported by curated tenant mixes. These efforts have enabled Rockwell Land to establish a strong track record in delivering a high-end retail experience,” it said.

The acquisition aligns with Rockwell Land’s ongoing retail expansion plans, which include Power Plant Nepo in Angeles City, Pampanga; new retail spaces within Rockwell at IPI Center in Cebu City; and Power Plant Mall Bacolod in Rockwell Center Bacolod.

Rockwell Land shares closed flat at P1.71 apiece on Monday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno