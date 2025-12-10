SM PRIME HOLDINGS, Inc. has installed 100 megawatt-peak (MWp) of solar panels on its properties, meeting its target, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

The Sy-led property developer has deployed rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in 59 of its properties, using about 200,000 solar modules across 65 hectares of rooftop area, the DoE said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Energy department said the initiative shows how private companies can support the country’s shift toward a low-carbon and climate-resilient energy system.

“Every megawatt of clean energy that comes online helps reduce our reliance on imported fuel, shields consumers from volatile energy prices, and strengthens our long-term climate commitments,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin, who attended the switch-on ceremony, said.

According to the DoE, SM Prime’s rooftop solar installations help cut emissions and reduce grid consumption while improving comfort and boosting energy resilience.

“We encourage more companies to follow this example and invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions,” Ms. Garin added.

In July, SM Prime switched on what the DoE described as the country’s largest rooftop solar PV system on a commercial building at SM City Fairview.

SM Prime currently operates 88 shopping malls in the Philippines and eight in China. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera