SAN MIGUEL CORP. (SMC), through its infrastructure arm SMC Infrastructure, is waiving toll fees across its expressway network for marked government vehicles deployed for relief and recovery operations in areas affected by Super Typhoon Fung-Wong, locally called Uwan.

“Our priority is to make sure responders get to affected communities as quickly as possible… We have always worked with the government in times of calamity. It’s part of our responsibility to help and to make sure aid reaches those who need it,” SMC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang said in a media release on Monday.

The company is coordinating with the Department of Transportation and the Toll Regulatory Board to implement toll waivers and provide support for emergency convoys, Mr. Ang added.

SMC Infrastructure operates over 200 kilometers of expressways in Luzon, including the Skyway System, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), STAR Tollway, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), and NAIA Expressway.

The company also said it has deployed maintenance crews to inspect and clear drainage systems, secure roadside signages and billboards, and position quick-response teams and heavy equipment in flood-prone areas to ensure expressways remain passable.

Motorists are advised to observe traffic rules and speed limits during inclement weather, SMC said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose