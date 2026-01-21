DUBAI-BASED carrier Emirates will expand its Manila-Dubai services with four additional weekly flights starting April 2.

The new flights, scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, will raise Emirates’ Manila-Dubai weekly services to 32 from the current 28, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

These will be operated using the Boeing 777-300ER, which can carry up to 20 tonnes of cargo, eight first-class private suites, 42 lie-flat business-class seats, and 304 economy seats.

“With the expansion, Emirates now offers more options and improved connectivity to travelers, including a large number of Filipinos across our global network,” the airline said.

The additional flights will also shorten connections to and from Canada, the United States, Milan, London, Budapest, and Athens via Dubai.

Emirates said the extra frequencies will increase cargo capacity, supporting imports and exports, particularly in light of the recently signed comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines.

Currently, Emirates offers up to 22,700 weekly seats between Manila and Dubai with 28 weekly flights. The airline also maintains a partnership with Philippine Airlines (PAL), extending its domestic connectivity to Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

Last year, Emirates said it was exploring further expansion of its partnership with PAL to serve more passengers and enhance cargo operations. — Ashley Erika O. Jose