FEDERAL EXPRESS CORP. (FedEx), an American multinational logistics provider, has expanded its export permit services in the Philippines to help local businesses streamline the documentation required for international shipments.

“This latest initiative is part of FedEx’s broader efforts to foster the growth of the Philippine export sector,” FedEx said in a statement on Tuesday.

“By streamlining access to international trade, FedEx maintains its role as a trusted logistics provider for businesses of all sizes,” it added.

FedEx said its export permit services are now available at about 240 locations in the Philippines, including 199 2GO outlets, 23 newly added Airspeed sites, and 18 IPX centers.

The logistics provider said each authorized retail store will be fully equipped to assist business owners with the necessary documentation in compliance with existing regulations for international export shipments.

“This expanded network significantly enhances the availability and convenience of FedEx export permit services for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and e-commerce retailers across the country,” FedEx said.

FedEx earlier identified the Philippines as one of its growing markets in the Asia-Pacific region, alongside Vietnam and Indonesia.

The company’s hub in Clark is among its three gateway facilities, with the others located in Singapore and Japan. Its main hub is in China. Its 17,000-square-meter facility at Clark International Airport can sort 9,000 parcels per hour. — Ashley Erika O. Jose