METRO PACIFIC Health Corp. (MPH) has completed its investment in Tanza Specialists Medical Center (TSMC), expanding its nationwide hospital network to 29 facilities.

The investment marks MPH’s 18th provincial partnership and its third in Cavite.

“We are deeply grateful for the continuing trust of hospital owners and doctors nationwide who have chosen to partner with Metro Pacific Health,” MPH President Augusto P. Palisoc, Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday.

TSMC is located along Daang Amaya in Tanza, near Antero Soriano Highway, serving the rapidly growing communities of Tanza, General Trias, and Rosario.

Ronald de Roxas, former president and one of the hospital’s founding members, said the partnership will enable TSMC to expand its facilities, adopt advanced technologies, and improve patient care.

MPH, the healthcare unit of Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), said it plans to enhance TSMC’s operational efficiency, raise clinical standards, and improve patient experience by leveraging its network of hospitals, outpatient centers, and healthcare colleges.

With the addition of TSMC, MPH operates 11 hospitals in the National Capital Region, 10 in Luzon, two in the Visayas, and six in Mindanao.

Its network has a combined capacity of 4,700 beds, 12,500 doctors, and 24,000 healthcare staff, serving about 5.2 million patients annually.

Premier hospitals include Makati Medical Center, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Davao Doctors Hospital, and Riverside Medical Center Bacolod.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose