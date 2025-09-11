YUCHENGCO-LED Maibarara Geothermal, Inc. (MGI) is planning an expansion of its Batangas facility to boost geothermal capacity.

In a statement on Wednesday, MGI said it is preparing a deep exploration drilling program in 2026 to test an undrilled sector of the Maibarara field that could yield additional capacity.

MGI President Francisco G. Delfin, Jr. said the company has tapped New Zealand firms for technical support to address challenges in geothermal development and operations.

“MGI is grateful for the services rendered by New Zealand firms that were instrumental in MGI’s early success, from reserve estimation through laboratory services and cooling tower treatment; from downhole surveys through well work-overs, and digital mapping,” Mr. Delfin said.

MGI is a joint venture of PetroGreen Energy Corp. (65%), ACEN Corp. (25%), and PNOC Renewable Corp. (10%). It operates the 20-megawatt (MW) Maibarara-1 and 12-MW Maibarara-2 geothermal projects in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

In February, the company acquired three lots from state-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. for P473.17 million. The properties, with a combined area of 58,911 square meters, are located in San Rafael, Sto. Tomas, Batangas, and Calamba, Laguna. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera