GLOBE TELECOM, INC. is ramping up its technology solutions and fiber offerings in anticipation of increased competition in the broadband sector under the Konektadong Pinoy Act.

“I think the DNA of Globe is about innovation and innovation actually addresses the pain points of the customers. In the prepaid or fiber space, we would just continue the formula that works. We will continue developing things for them, then the demand will come,” Globe Chief Commercial Officer Darius R. Delgado told reporters on Wednesday.

Mr. Delgado made the remarks in response to the expected entry of new players in the data transmission sector following the lapse into law of the Konektadong Pinoy bill on Sunday.

The Konektadong Pinoy Act, or the Open Access in Data Transmission Act, aims to increase internet access by easing regulations and allowing more entrants into the data transmission industry.

Globe will continue developing new offerings and solutions for its customers amid the growing demand for data and reliable internet connections, Mr. Delgado said.

On Wednesday, Globe launched its new wireless broadband product, “The Loop,” which it expects to unlock opportunities for the company as it captures the rising home internet market.

“It’s actually big because it provides the level of reliability and convenience that a fiber connection cannot give or cannot afford… We are hopeful that it will capture a big size of the market today — young families, small households,” Mr. Delgado said.

Unlike traditional home broadband or mobile pocket Wi-Fis, The Loop is an all-in-one device powered by Globe’s 5G network. This device offers an average of 75 megabits per second (Mbps), which is described as sufficient for smaller families’ internet consumption.

The Loop, priced at P10,999, is a hybrid device that functions as an Android phone, a smart speaker, and a modem, and it comes with a SIM or subscriber identity module card slot.

“We can easily scale the regions. What’s important is we want to give the best and most consistent 5G experience,” Mr. Delgado said, noting that the rollout of the device is currently focused in Luzon, although Globe plans to scale up the rollout of the solution in the future. — Ashley Erika O. Jose