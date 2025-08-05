LISTED conglomerate Ayala Corp. said it received recognition for its corporate governance at the 2025 ASEAN Corporate Governance Conference and Awards (ASEAN CGCA 2025).

In a statement on Monday, Ayala Corp. said the ASEAN CGCA 2025 recognized it as one of the top 50 publicly listed companies in the region and among the top five in the Philippines for excellence in corporate governance during the July 24 event held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The awards recognized top publicly listed companies from the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. This followed an assessment of their corporate governance practices based on publicly available disclosures, the company said.

“At Ayala, we believe that excellence in corporate governance enables decision-making processes and actions that are purposeful and consistent with our objective to build businesses that enable people to thrive,” Ayala Corp. Chief Legal Officer, Compliance Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Corporate Governance Group Head Franchette M. Acosta said.

“At the same time, a strong governance ethic is key to maintaining investor interest and confidence,” she added.

Ayala-led Globe Telecom, Inc. was also included among the top 50 ASEAN companies and the top five in the Philippines.

Five other Ayala companies were also included in the list of ASEAN Asset Class companies, namely ACEN Corp., AREIT, Inc., Ayala Land, Inc., AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp., and Bank of the Philippine Islands.

ASEAN Asset Class companies are those that reached the cutoff score of 97.5 points, or at least 75% of the maximum score of 130 under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard. A total of 35 Philippine companies met the score this year.

The latest assessment reflected sustained improvements in corporate governance practices across Southeast Asia, particularly in board accountability, shareholder rights, disclosure practices, and sustainability integration, ASEAN CGCA said.

Ayala Corp. shares rose by 1.02% or P6 to P596 apiece on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave