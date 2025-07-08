LISTED gaming technology provider DFNN, Inc. said that restrictions on online gambling platforms might force lower-income players to turn to unlicensed platforms.

“Well-intended restrictions, if not carefully calibrated across distinct gaming formats, may unintentionally create incentives for certain segments of the population, particularly casual or lower-income players, to seek alternatives from unlicensed or offshore platforms,” DFNN said in a statement on Monday.

“These grey market operations, which often exist beyond regulatory reach and with non-existent player safeguards, could undermine the very protections that the legislation seeks to reinforce,” it added.

DFNN said it is important to consider the “operational diversity” across the gaming ecosystem, particularly the distinction between primarily digital platforms and legacy land-based establishments.

“As regulatory reforms are considered, we respectfully emphasize the importance of proportionality and precision in their application,” it said.

DFNN said its gaming network operates under close regulatory supervision and adheres to strict compliance standards.

“These community-based outlets provide secure, supervised environments for responsible gaming, and continue to generate meaningful economic benefits such as job creation, local business partnerships, and direct fiscal contributions to their host communities,” it said.

“We believe there is a valuable opportunity to strike the right balance: one that strengthens accountability and social safeguards while preserving the viability of well-regulated, locally embedded operators that contribute positively to the national economy,” it added.

Lawmakers recently filed bills to limit or completely ban online gaming platforms amid reports of growing addiction among Filipinos.

“These proposed changes aim to enhance consumer protection and mitigate propagating problematic gaming habits, objectives which DFNN fully supports,” DFNN said.

DFNN is the parent of licensed gaming technology provider IEST, Inc. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, DFNN holds licenses for electronic gaming machines, a sports betting exchange, and digit and pari-mutuel games with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

DFNN shares were unchanged at P1.99 apiece on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave