INFRASTRUCTURE firm Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Company of Manila, Inc. (AG&P Industrial) said it has completed its project with Kent PLC and Ampol Refineries in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it had shipped 18 pre-assembled pipe racks (PAR), 16 pre-assembled units (PAU), and 19 pre-assembled support structures (PAS) for Ampol’s Future Fuels Gasoline Desulphurisation Project at the Lytton Refinery.

The project is intended to help the refinery reduce its fuel emissions and comply with the Euro 6 sulfur emissions legislation of the Australian government.

AG&P Industrial President and Managing Director of Global Business Development Alex Gamboa said that the project was completed to the “highest standards of safety and quality.”

“Our work with Kent and Ampol Refineries demonstrates the value AG&P Industrial brings to mission-critical infrastructure that enables cleaner, more efficient energy systems,” he said.

“This project adds to AG&P Industrial’s growing portfolio of complex, high-impact projects delivered anywhere in the world. We are proud to contribute to Australia’s energy goals while showcasing our Filipino craftsmanship and skills in modular construction,” he added.

According to AG&P Industrial, the successful delivery of the infrastructure modules reflects the company’s role as a partner of choice in delivering infrastructure solutions.

It said the project achieved over 2 million safe man-hours with no lost time injury, reflecting the company’s “commitment to world-class safety and quality standards.”

Last month, AG&P Industrial said it has about $1 billion worth of contracts in the pipeline over the next two to three years. These include projects in the US, Europe, and Australia. — Justine Irish D. Tabile