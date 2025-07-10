GOKONGWEI-LED Universal Robina Corp. (URC) is aiming to expand its brands across the region after appointing veteran marketer Karen Ong as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).

Ms. Ong, who will report directly to URC President and Chief Executive Officer Irwin C. Lee, will oversee the company’s marketing operations, including consumer insights, advertising and public relations, media and digital marketing, and regional brand management, URC said in an e-mail statement on Wednesday.

She is expected to accelerate URC’s regional growth impact and strengthen brand equities in the Philippines and URC International, according to the company.

“Karen’s deep expertise, strategic mindset and passion for brand building will be invaluable to the expansion of URC across key regional markets including the Philippines,” Mr. Lee said.

“Her appointment is part of a broader push to strengthen regional brand presence and accelerate profitable growth across Southeast Asia,” he added.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Ong was the senior marketing director for URMunchy’s Malaysia.

In May, URC launched a research and development facility under URM in Johor, Malaysia, which features advanced product testing and development technologies.

URM manufactures biscuit brands LEXUS and Oat Krunch, as well as URC snacks and confectionery brands Roller Coaster, Potato Chips, Cloud 9, Nips, and Dynamite.

Domestically, URC produces brands such as Great Taste coffee, C2 Cool & Clean drink, Piattos chips, Maxx candy, and Cream-O cookies.

URC shares rose by 2.13% or P2 to P96 apiece on Wednesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave