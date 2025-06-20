VIVANT CORP. plans to invest around P46 billion to expand its renewable energy (RE) capacity portfolio by 2030, the company’s top official said.

“Looking ahead, we aim to significantly expand our generation portfolio with a substantial portion coming from renewable energy sources. To date, we remain on track to reach our target of 30% RE capacity by 2030,” Vivant Chief Executive Officer Arlo G. Sarmiento said during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Thursday.

“To bring this portfolio to life, we are projecting a cumulative project investment of roughly P46 billion between now until 2030,” he added.

The planned investments will support project development, joint ventures, and the continued expansion of the company’s clean energy footprint, he said.

Among its pipeline projects, Vivant expects its 22-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power project in San Ildefonso, Bulacan to commence commercial operations within the year. Mr. Sarmiento said major construction activities are underway at the site.

The company is also preparing for the development of the 206-megawatt (MW) Lihangin Wind Energy project in Northern Samar, which is scheduled to begin commercial operations by 2027.

The wind project is a joint venture among Vivant Energy Corp., Aboitiz Renewables, Inc., and Vena Energy.

“As we move toward 2030, our 30 by 30 target will support the country’s 50 by 50 energy transition, while enabling us to grow with responsibility and resilience,” Mr. Sarmiento said.

For 2024, the company has allocated P4.5 billion in capital expenditures, with the bulk of the funding intended for RE projects, including solar and wind developments.

Vivant has investments in power generation, power distribution, and the retail electricity supply business. It also has a presence in the water sector, with projects in bulk water supply, wastewater treatment, and water distribution.

The company posted a 3% year-on-year increase in attributable net income to P2.4 billion in 2024, driven by double-digit earnings growth in its energy business.

Consolidated revenues rose by 48% to P12.2 billion, primarily due to higher sales volumes from certain power generation assets, the retail electricity supply business, and solar rooftop operations. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera