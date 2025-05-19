LOPEZ-LED First Gen Corp. is looking to secure at least three additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes this year to support the supply requirements of its gas-fired power plants in Batangas, its president said.

“For the summer, the turnaround is somewhat quick. We’re still assessing it. Maybe before the year ends, maybe another three cargoes. It depends on consumption, right?” First Gen President and Chief Operating Officer Francis Giles B. Puno told reporters last week in mixed English and Filipino.

Mr. Puno said the company expects its eighth LNG cargo delivery this month to meet the supply requirements of its Batangas gas-fired power plants.

The cargo, with a volume of 130,000 cubic meters, is expected to dock at the Batangas terminal on May 20, “coming from Middle East and Asia.”

First Gen received its seventh LNG cargo last month.

Last year, the company completed the tender and receipt of six LNG cargoes following the completion of its terminal in 2023.

These cargoes enabled the company to supply its four existing gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 2,017 megawatts (MW) located at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas.

Mr. Puno said the company schedules tender timing to ensure it can accommodate the entire cargo.

“It’s all collaborative within the power users, so we have to coordinate with Meralco (Manila Electric Co.) and then we have to coordinate with the supplier. We have to know when the ship is coming [to ensure that] by the time the ship arrives, we can accommodate the entire cargo,” he said.

In 2023, its subsidiary FGEN LNG Corp. completed the interim offshore LNG terminal and entered into a five-year time charter party for its floating storage and regasification vessel, BW Batangas.

In January, FGEN LNG secured a permit from the Department of Energy to operate and maintain its interim offshore LNG terminal for 25 years.

First Gen has a total of 3,668 MW combined capacity from its portfolio of plants running on geothermal, wind, hydro, solar energy, and natural gas. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera