Listed real estate developer Golden MV Holdings, Inc. has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to change its corporate name to Villar Land Holdings Corp.

The SEC approved the corporate name change on Monday, April 15, as stated in a regulatory filing by Golden MV on Wednesday.

Once finalized, Villar Land will adopt the stock symbol “VLC” on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Golden MV said that the name change aims to reflect its expanding business interests. The company is involved in the development and sale of memorial lots and columbarium facilities, as well as residential projects.

“[This is] to align with recent developments in the company, specifically the acquisition of companies owning land in Villar City,” Golden MV said.

“The company will gain further flexibility in undertaking business expansion,” it added.

In September of the previous year, Golden MV acquired Althorp Land Holdings, Inc., Chalgrove Properties, Inc., and Los Valores Corp., which collectively own 366 hectares of prime land within the 3,500-hectare Villar City development.

The company previously said that these acquisitions would enable it to focus on developing Villar City, a legacy project of businessman Manuel B. Villar, Jr.

For 2024, Golden MV reported a net income surge to P999.72 billion from P1.46 billion the previous year, primarily due to fair value gains on its properties.

Fair value gains on investment properties increased to P1.33 trillion from P59 million in 2023.

Revenue declined by 25% to P3.58 billion, with real estate sales decreasing by 26% to P3.31 billion due to lower residential unit sales.

Golden MV shares rose by 6.82% or ₱150 to ₱2,350 apiece on Wednesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave