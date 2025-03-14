SAAVEDRA-LED Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC), through its solar subsidiary, is seeking the approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to develop a connection facility linking its 50-megawatt (MW) solar power project in Tuy, Batangas.

Citicore Solar Batangas 1, Inc. is proposing to develop and own interconnection facilities to connect its Luntal Solar Power Project to the Luzon grid, according to its filing with the ERC.

With an estimated project cost of P129.19 million, the company intends to link the interconnection facilities to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines’ 69-kilovolt Tuy Substation.

The CREC unit is considering MCC-Citicore Construction, Inc. as a potential contractor for supplying the necessary equipment, materials, laboratory work, and services to complete the dedicated facility project. It has yet to determine a possible contractor for the facility’s operation and maintenance.

The Luntal Solar Power Project is targeted for commercial operations by October this year, based on data from the Department of Energy as of January.

“The issuance of a provisional authority for the development and ownership of the dedicated facility project is necessary so that the Project’s generated power becomes readily available for public use,” the company said.

CREC aims to add one gigawatt (GW) of capacity annually to the Philippines’ energy mix, focusing on ready-to-build or under-construction projects over the next five years, targeting a total of around 5 GW by 2028.

For 2025, the company expects its first GW of energy projects to come online, most of which were awarded under the government’s second green energy auction held in 2023. It is also rolling out its second GW pipeline this year.

CREC, directly and through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, manages a diversified portfolio of renewable energy generation projects, power project development operations, and retail electricity supply services.

At present, the company holds a combined gross installed capacity of 285 MW from its solar facilities in the Philippines. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera