KIA PHILIPPINES, a subsidiary of ACMobility, said it is banking on its recent model launches to spur sales this year.

“Kia is poised for even greater growth this year, fueled by the continued success of the Sonet and the recent launch of groundbreaking models like the EV9 (electric vehicle) and Carnival Turbo Hybrid,” the company said in a press release on Friday.

“Additionally, with Kia’s efforts to expand its electrified portfolio in 2025, the new model launch of the Kia Sorento Turbo Hybrid will offer Filipino consumers even more tailored options to meet their evolving needs and preferences,” it added.

In 2024, Kia sold 6,692 units, representing a 33% year-on-year growth from 2023.

The company added that it sold 805 units in December alone, marking its highest-ever monthly sales.

“Surpassing 800 unit sales in a single month is a testament to the hard work of our team and dealer partners, and it highlights the momentum we’ve built in the market with models that address the aspirations of Filipino motorists,” said Antonio “Toti” Zara III, head of automotive retail distribution at ACMobility.

“As we continue to lead a movement that inspires, we are excited to carry this success into 2025 and beyond,” he added.

Since its launch in June 2024, the Kia Sonet has captured a 23% market share in the entry-level B-SUV (sports utility vehicle) segment, according to the car brand.

In just seven months, Kia sold 3,823 units of the Sonet, making it the fourth best-selling subcompact SUV last year, the company said.

“2024 has been a pivotal year for Kia, and we’re thrilled with the growth we’ve seen. Our success with the Sonet and other models reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and stylish vehicles to Filipino consumers,” said Brian James B. Buendia, chief operating officer of Kia. — Justine Irish D. Tabile