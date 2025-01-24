BUDGET carrier Cebu Pacific said it will relocate its turboprop aircraft operations from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to Clark International Airport (CRK) on March 30.

The budget carrier, operated by Cebu Air, Inc. (CEB), will start the gradual relocation of its turboprop aircraft operations on March 30, the company said in a statement on Thursday. It cited a resolution issued by the Manila Slot Coordination Committee of the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to remove turboprop aircraft operations at NAIA.

Affected flights include Manila-Masbate-Manila and Manila-Siargao-Manila, which are operated by its regional brand Cebgo. These flights will now be moved to Clark.

Direct services from Manila to Surigao will be canceled, Cebu Pacific said, adding that passengers are now given the option to connect via Cebu.

“CEB recognizes the importance of managing airport capacity effectively, which will lead to improved passenger experience and greater public convenience,” Cebu Pacific said.

To recall, the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said that among its plans to modernize NAIA operations was to transfer turboprop aircraft operations outside the country’s main gateway to help decongest the airport.

Furthermore, Transportation Undersecretary for Planning and Project Development Timothy John R. Batan said that not all turboprop aircraft will be removed from NAIA to Clark International Airport.

The changes will not be abrupt and do not necessarily mean that all turboprop aircraft will be moved to other airports, he said, justifying the move by explaining that turboprop aircraft can only carry a few passengers but require a long time for runway preparations.

“Our current operator, NNIC, is doing this to increase flights and passenger volume at NAIA. This again does not cover all turboprops; the plan is to replace turboprops with jet operations,” Mr. Batan said on DoTr’s radio program on Radyo Pilipinas.

He said, however, that turboprop aircraft may also transfer to Sangley Point Airport.

Additionally, Cebu Pacific’s wholly owned subsidiary boutique airline AirSWIFT Transport, Inc., will continue to operate at Terminal 2 of NAIA until March 2026.

All affected passengers of the transfer will be provided with a free booking option, travel fund conversion, or full refund, Cebu Pacific said.

Meanwhile, Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp., the operator of Clark International Airport, said it is prepared to accommodate more passengers at Clark airport.

“We have not yet determined the impact of the move on our passenger volume as we haven’t received the final number of flights to be transferred to Clark,” LIPAD Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil told BusinessWorld in a Viber message.

For this year, LIPAD is expecting a total of 3.04 million passengers, up by 26.7% from last year’s total passenger tally of 2.4 million, Mr. Manankil said.

“CRK also has the capacity to connect international travelers to our famed ‘island destinations’ with our transfer facility, which is housed in the same terminal,” he said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose