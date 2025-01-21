SHIPPING and logistics solutions provider 2GO Group, Inc. has appointed William Charles Howell as the company’s chief operations officer, taking up a dual role in the company.

In a media release on Monday, 2GO said the appointment of Mr. Howell, who serves as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO), “aims to streamline operations, enhance strategic decision-making, and foster a more integrated approach to financial and operational management.”

Mr. Howell said the company will focus on enhancing its service deliveries to position 2GO as the top logistics company in the country.

Earlier this month, the company announced plans to enhance routes and expand key services.

The company said it aims to continue its growth trajectory this year, citing several initiatives in 2024, such as the addition of three large roll-on/roll-off passenger vessels to service both freight and travel growth in Visayas and Mindanao.

“Will’s leadership has been a guiding spirit in strengthening 2GO’s financial and operational foundation. I am excited to see how he will continue to drive the company’s ambition and purpose in his new capacity,” said 2GO President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio.

2GO offers multimodal transportation, warehousing and inventory management, distribution, special containers, project logistics, and e-commerce logistics. It also provides sea travel, freight forwarding, import and export processing, and customs brokerage services. — Ashley Erika O. Jose