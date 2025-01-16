THE Jollibee Group has opened the first branch of Singapore’s Tiong Bahru Bakery brand in the Philippines, signaling the fast-food giant’s foray into fresh viennoiseries and handmade pastries.

The branch is located at Verve Residences Tower 2, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig, Jollibee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jollibee Group Global President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ernesto Tanmantiong said the new store is the first international branch of the Tiong Bahru Bakery brand.

“Introducing Tiong Bahru Bakery to the Philippine market aligns with our commitment to providing Filipinos with exciting, world-class dining experiences,” he said.

Tiong Bahru Bakery has 21 branches in Singapore. It is known for its croissants and other handmade pastries that use French ingredients.

The brand’s dining experience is complemented by coffee from sustainably sourced beans produced by the Common Man Coffee Roasters brand.

“For years, the Tiong Bahru Bakery has been synonymous with serving as the epitome of croissants and an array of delectably unique creations. Now, with its arrival in the Philippines, we want the location to be the people’s go-to spot where they can indulge in freshly baked products while soaking in the store’s inviting ambiance,” Jollibee Group Philippines CEO Joseph Tanbuntiong said.

Jollibee said the BGC branch is open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Jollibee Group’s portfolio consists of 19 brands with over 9,500 stores across 32 countries. Some of its brands include Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, and Red Ribbon.

On Wednesday, Jollibee shares were unchanged at P251.40 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave