ABOITIZ Upgrade Solar, Inc. (AUSI) has inked a long-term solar power purchase agreement with cement manufacturer Republic Cement & Building Materials, Inc. (RCBM) to power the latter’s facility in Norzagaray, Bulacan.

Under the deal, AUSI will develop, build, and operate a ground-mounted solar project in RCBM’s plant to allow RCBM to purchase clean energy.

The solar company will shoulder the upfront capital investment and the operations of the project and will exclusively sell the produced power to RCBM’s cement plant. The ground-mounted solar project is slated for completion by the second half of 2025.

AUSI is a joint venture between listed energy company Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower) and solar project developer Upgrade Energy Philippines (UGEP).

“This project sets a new benchmark for solar adoption in the industrial sector,” said AboitizPower First Vice-President and Head of Retail James Byron Yu.

“By bridging AUSI’s expertise in delivering innovative energy solutions and Republic Cement’s sustainability goals, we are creating a blueprint for how renewable energy solutions can power the Philippines’ industrial future.”

Roman Menz, chief executive officer of Republic Cement Services, underscored the importance of renewable energy for the cement industry, which he said is often recognized for its carbon-intensive operations.

“This partnership reflects Republic Cement’s dedication to sustainability in terms of addressing the pressing need for cleaner energy solutions,” said Mr. Menz. “By integrating solar energy into our operations, we take a decisive step toward reducing emissions and contributing to a more sustainable Philippines.”

Founded in 1955, the Republic Cement Group has five plants and one grinding station, boasting a total cement capacity of 9.7 million tonnes per annum.

“AUSI, backed by the collaboration between AboitizPower and UGEP, is dedicated to offering sustainable and efficient energy solutions that address the energy needs of businesses while supporting the Philippines’ transition to renewable energy,” said AUSI Chairperson Ruth Yu-Owen.

AUSI develops, builds, and operates distributed solar solutions catered to large commercial and industrial consumers. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera