MSPECTRUM, Inc., a wholly owned solar subsidiary of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has energized a 33-kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar rooftop facility to power the water pumps of General Trias Water Corp. (GTWC).

The project is designed to generate around 45,350 kilowatt-hours of clean energy per year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

GTWC is the first in the area to power its water pumps with solar panels in line with its sustainability goals.

“We proudly celebrate the ceremonial turnover of the 33-kWp solar power generating system that will help GTWC achieve their sustainability goals and realize the savings from their electricity bill,” said MSpectrum Chief Operating Officer Patrick T. Panlilio.

The facility is expected to help reduce its carbon footprint by an estimated 32.3 metric tons and will allow GTWC to generate energy savings through the operation of the solar project.

GTWC, a water utility in Cavite since 1995, serves General Trias City and the municipalities of Naic and Alfonso. It also serves some areas in Laguna, Batangas, and Bulacan.

Meanwhile, MSpectrum offers tailor-fit solar solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers “through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.”

With its eight years in the industry, MSpectrum has already installed more than 80 megawatts of solar rooftop projects, estimated to power around 40,000 households.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

