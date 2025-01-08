ELECTRONIC wallet giant GCash has partnered with Ria Money Transfer for international remittance services for Filipinos abroad.

“We’re continuing to strengthen partnerships around key corridors so we can help Filipinos wherever they may be. We are also strengthening our presence in Ria money,” GCash International General Manager Paul Albano said in a media release on Tuesday.

Ria Money Transfer is a global cross-border money transfer platform, serving 160 countries. It is a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

With this partnership, customers using the Ria Money Transfer platform in the US, Australia, Europe, and Singapore can directly remit funds to GCash digital wallets even without a GCash overseas account.

“Some benefits of sending money to GCash via Ria include real-time receiving anytime and anywhere, low service fees, and competitive and transparent exchange rates,” it said.

GCash has been pushing to expand its presence overseas by also seeking to boost the country’s remittances.

“With a stronger economy through remittances, we empower both Filipinos here and abroad. This is in line with our commitment towards Finance For All — making it easier for Filipinos, wherever they may be, to access financial services conveniently,” the company said.

GCash services are currently available in 16 markets, including the US, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, and Taiwan. — Ashley Erika O. Jose