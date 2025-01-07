THE NATIONAL Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said it remains optimistic about keeping its ongoing grid projects on track despite encountering challenges.

“Despite challenges being encountered in right-of-way acquisition and permitting, with the support of relevant government agencies, we are optimistic that we are on track to finish these projects in the pipeline,” the NGCP said in a statement on Monday.

The NGCP said it is working to finish the New Antipolo 230-kilovolt (kV) Substation in Rizal, the Laguindingan 230-kV Substation in Misamis Oriental, and substation upgrading, voltage improvement, and reliability projects in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Other projects set for completion, barring any further right-of-way, permitting, and other external delays, include the Tuguegarao–Lal-lo (Magapit) 230-kV Transmission Line, Ambuklao-Binga-San Manuel 230-kV Line, Western Luzon 500-kV Backbone Stage 2, Marilao Extra High Voltage Substation, and Tuy 500/230-kV Project Stage 1.

Projects scheduled to be completed also include the Nabas-Caticlan-Boracay 138-kV Line, Cebu-Lapu-Lapu 230-kV Transmission Line, Lapu-Lapu 230-kV Substation Project, Tacurong-Kalamansig 69-kV Transmission Line Project, and other upgrading projects.

With its pipeline of projects, the NGCP renewed its appeal for “the swift resolution and approval” of applications filed with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

As a highly regulated entity, the company said that it needs the regulator’s approval to implement its projects and to recover the costs spent in building these transmission facilities.

“We remain hopeful that the ERC will support our efforts by ensuring a timely and fair recovery for our capital expenditure. This recovery is vital to sustaining our investment in enhancing the reliability and capacity of our energy infrastructure,” the NGCP said.

Last year, the company inaugurated major projects such as the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project, the Cebu-Negros-Panay 230-kV backbone in April, and the Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose 500-kV Line in July.

The NGCP has also fully completed the Cebu-Bohol Interconnection Project.

“These achievements reflect NGCP’s strong commitment to advancing our grid infrastructure to ensure a more stable and resilient power supply for households, businesses, and industries,” it said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera