THE LIGHT Rail Transit Authority (LRTA), which operates Light Rail Transit Line-2 (LRT-2), posted P1.17 billion in revenue in January to November 2024, surpassing 2023 sales.

The amount was 7.33% higher than a year earlier, according to data posted on its website. Passenger traffic reached 48.58 million, 8.05% higher than a year ago.

For November, LRTA gross revenue climbed 9.8% to P115.47 million from a year earlier. Passengers reached 4.81 million, up 10.3%.

For the first three quarters of last year, LRTA had already surpassed pre-pandemic revenue levels.

In the nine months to September, the operator of the LRT-2 generated a gross revenue of P934.47 million from fare collection, climbing 21.34% from a year earlier.

In the January to September, LRTA said passenger volume rose to 38.91 million from 35.91 passengers a year earlier. The volume was still below the 47.16 million passengers recorded from January to September 2019. — AEOJ