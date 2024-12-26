THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has increased the upper limit of the annual listing maintenance fee by P1.5 million to P3.5 million.

In a notice posted on its website, the market operator said the new rate would take effect on Jan. 2, 2025 as approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The listing fee is 1/100 of 1% of a listed company’s market capitalization but not less than P250,000.

The bourse charges a P100 yearly listing maintenance fee for every P1-million market capitalization under the Small, Medium, and Emerging Board, for a minimum charge of P50,000 and a maximum of P250,000.

Under the PSE’s consolidated listing and disclosure rules, the companies must pay the fee by Jan. 15 each year, with a grace period of a week.

Noncompliant companies must pay a P1,000 fine for every day of delay. A company that fails to pay by Feb. 15 will be slapped a trading suspension until April 15. The company will be considered for delisting if it still fails to pay the fee after that.

The fees charged by the PSE are exclusive of taxes.

The PSE’s net income rose 11.2% to P640.25 million in the first nine months. Its other income climbed 90.8% to P326.17 million on higher fair value estimates of investments in equity funds and dollar-denominated bonds.

Revenue dropped 5.2% to P1.04 billion, while total expenses rose by 11.4% to P618.47 million. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave