THE MANAGEMENT Association of the Philippines (MAP) announced on Monday the appointment of Alfredo “Al” S. Panlilio as its president for 2025.

Mr. Panlilio, who currently serves as chairman of Maya Bank, Inc. and director of PLDT Inc., will take over the role following the re-elections necessitated by the withdrawal of the former appointee, the organization said in a statement.

MAP had previously elected Emmanuel P. Bonoan as its 77th president, but he withdrew before taking office due to personal reasons.

Mr. Panlilio served as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of PLDT from June 2021 to December 2023, and Smart Communications, Inc. from August 2019 to December 2023.

“With PLDT as a long-time supporter of the Philippines’ digital transformation, Al is among the founding members under the Digital Infrastructure pillar of the Private Sector Advisory Council, which was formed in July 2022,” MAP said.

Mr. Panlilio had also held positions in Manila Electric Co. and its various subsidiaries.

“An advocate of the value of sports in maintaining a strong republic and international relations, he is a member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Central Board and second vice-president of the FIBA Asia Board,” MAP added.

He currently holds positions in the MVP Sports Foundation, the National Golf Association of the Philippines, the Philippine Olympic Committee, and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Mr. Panlilio holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Computer Information Systems from San Francisco State University.

He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from both the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

MAP said that board members for 2025 include Metro Pacific Investment Corp.’s Michael T. Toledo as vice-president, SGV and Co.’s Wilson P. Tan as treasurer, Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc.’s Paolo F. Borromeo as assistant treasurer, and GT Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Gil B. Genio as secretary.

Other members include Ayala Corp.’s Jose Rene Gregory D. Almendras, Center for Excellence in Governance’s Rex C. Drilon II, CEO Advisors, Inc.’s Marianne B. Hontiveros, and KPMG’s Mr. Bonoan. — Adrian H. Halili