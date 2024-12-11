PLDT Inc., through its unit ePLDT, Inc., is planning to build its next data center in South Luzon to position VITRO Sta. Rosa as a data center hub and maintain a strong market presence in the data center business, according to the company’s president.

“Hopefully, we can already get another lot to build our next data center. It will be no less than 100 megawatts (MW),” ePLDT President and Chief Executive Officer Victor S. Genuino said during a media briefing on Tuesday.

“That’s how bullish we are on the data center industry,” he added.

This followed the announcement of VITRO Sta. Rosa, the company’s 11th data center, now being live.

In July, the company completed the structure of its 50-MW hyperscale VITRO Sta. Rosa, its largest data center to date.

ePLDT now accounts for at least 60% of the market share in the data center business, Mr. Genuino said, adding that the company is planning to build more to retain its market dominance.

“I think our next data center will have to be in Luzon, the reason for that is it has to be South Luzon because we envision VITRO Sta. Rosa to be the hub. We expect other data centers to be built around it,” he said.

He said the company is negotiating with potential real estate providers for its planned data center site.

