AbaCore’s Raul B. De Mesa, 81

VETERAN banker Raul B. De Mesa, who served as president, chairman, and chief executive officer of AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc., and as director of Pacific Online Systems Corp., has passed away at age 81.

AbaCore and Pacific Online announced Mr. De Mesa’s death in separate disclosures on Thursday.

“His untimely departure has left an irreplaceable void in our organization and in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him,” AbaCore said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. We stand with them in grief, mourning the loss of an extraordinary individual,” it added.

AbaCore described Mr. De Mesa as “more than a leader” and “a visionary, a mentor, and a driving force behind the success and growth of AbaCore.”

“His unwavering dedication, compassion, and commitment to excellence inspired us all, and his legacy will continue to shape the future of our company,” it said.

Mr. De Mesa had served as Pacific Online’s director since June 2022.

“His valuable contributions to the corporation will be remembered,” Pacific Online said.

Mr. De Mesa had almost 40 years of banking experience. He held positions in banking institutions such as Bank of Commerce, Security Bank Corp., Manila Banking Corp., and Far East Bank and Trust Co. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave