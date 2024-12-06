EASTERN Communications has partnered with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines and AMS-IX, a global peering hub, to help establish secure links to international data networks, the company said on Thursday.

In a statement, Eastern Communications said the partnership will help strengthen the country’s enterprises by establishing connectivity and expanded access to global internet protocol (IP) traffic.

The company recently announced plans to expand its footprint and services across the country.

For the year, the telecommunications company has set aside P1.15 billion for its capital expenditure (capex) budget to fund its expansion plans.

The company said previously that most of its capex would be used to strengthen the company’s network while also growing its enterprise product offerings.

The company identified Iloilo, Davao, Bohol, Boracay, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, and Dumaguete as potential sites and business hubs to expand its overall footprint.

In 2023, Eastern Communications increased its fiber network to over 9,760 kilometers with a total of 180 nodes in 42 business cities nationwide. — Ashley Erika O. Jose