PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL) has relaunched flights between Clark and Siargao to strengthen its Clark hub, the airline announced on Wednesday.

In a media release, PAL said it started offering Clark-Siargao flights on Dec. 3 as part of its expansion strategy to boost the carrier’s domestic network.

The service is offered three times a week, PAL said, adding that this will further expand its Clark hub, where it currently operates flights to Cebu — four times a week — and to Boracay, thrice a week.

The service will also complement PAL’s existing daily flights to Siargao from Manila and Cebu, the company said.

The Clark-Siargao flights use the 86-seater De Havilland Dash 8-400 Next Generation aircraft, offering direct service for passengers from Central Luzon and Northern Luzon to Siargao.

Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp., the company that manages and operates Clark International Airport, said the relaunch of the Clark-Siargao flight will enhance connectivity from Central Luzon and Northern Luzon to Siargao.

For the year, PAL said that it is targeting up to 20% growth in passenger volume.

For the third quarter, PAL Holdings, Inc., the operator of PAL, saw its net income drop to P789.79 million from P4.28 billion in the same period last year due to lower passenger revenue.

For the three months ended September, the company generated revenue of P41.53 billion, 11.9% lower than the P47.13 billion combined revenues in the same period last year. — Ashley Erika O. Jose