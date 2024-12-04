LISTED property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) expects to finish the construction of San Sebastian Church at its Vermosa estate in Cavite by 2026.

ALI recently held the groundbreaking ceremony for the church, which has a 500-person seating capacity, the real estate company said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

Architectural firm Casas + Architects, Inc. will be the lead designer for San Sebastian Church, while the builder has yet to be announced.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to make a difference in the lives of our fellow Filipinos and provide a space for their spiritual well-being in the Cavite community,” ALI Vice-President and Senior Project Development Head of Estates Group May P. Rodriguez said.

“As we break ground today, let this moment remind us of our shared mission: to foster communities where everyone can thrive,” she added.

San Sebastian Church is poised to be a central gathering place for worship, reflection, and community events. It will feature various amenities such as facilities for weddings, seminaries, and parking spaces.

“Rooted in the principles of aggiornamento, the design of the San Sebastian Church in Vermosa aspires to transcend trends, offering a sacred space that reflects God’s eternal presence. Casas’ process focuses on creating an atmosphere that invites worship and evokes an experience of heaven on earth,” Casas Architects Principal Architect Carmelo T. Casas said.

Vermosa is a 752-hectare estate that features facilities such as the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, AyalaMalls Vermosa, and the De La Salle Santiago Zobel Vermosa Campus.

The property spans the cities of Imus and Dasmariñas in Cavite.

On Tuesday, ALI shares rose by 0.52% or 15 centavos to P29.15 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave