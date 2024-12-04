MAYNILAD WATER Services, Inc.’s CAMANA Water Reclamation Facility is now 83% complete and on track for completion next year, its president said Tuesday.

The P10.5-billion facility, located in Maypajo, Caloocan City, is designed to treat up to 205 million liters of wastewater daily from South Caloocan, Malabon, and Navotas, Maynilad said in a statement.

Slated for completion in 2025, the facility is expected to serve approximately 1.2 million Maynilad customers.

“We are pleased to share that the construction of our largest wastewater treatment facility, the CAMANA Water Reclamation Facility, is nearing completion,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.

“This project is part of our commitment to investing in infrastructure that expands sewer coverage and creates cleaner and healthier communities,” he added.

Maynilad said that the water reclamation facility will comply with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Water Quality Guidelines and General Effluent Standards of 2016 (DAO 2016-08), as amended by DAO 2021-19.

The facility will feature advanced technology to effectively remove pollutants from wastewater before safely discharging it into the Maypajo Creek, which flows into Manila Bay.

To complement the facility, the company is laying 77 kilometers of sewer pipelines to collect wastewater from households and establishments in the three cities and convey it to the treatment plant.

To date, Maynilad operates 23 wastewater treatment facilities with a combined daily capacity of 684 million liters of wastewater per day.

The company serves certain portions of Manila, Quezon City, and Makati. It also operates in Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera