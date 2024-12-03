FOOD BRAND Knorr has reported €5 billion (about P308 billion) in global turnover as it looks to further expand its global and domestic presence.

Knorr, a brand of British fast-moving consumer goods company Unilever PLC, said the achievement could be traced to its growth over the past years.

“We’re a global brand, anchored in regional top dishes,” Knorr Global Vice-President Frank Haresnape said in a statement on Monday.

“This deep local knowledge allows us to design products that meet the needs of people all around the world,” he added.

Knorr claimed that around 600 cubes are sold globally every minute, led by the brand’s “glocal” approach that has allowed it to become known for being an ingredient in dishes across 90 countries.

“The Philippines is a vital part of Knorr’s global success and Unilever intends to keep driving the growth of Knorr in the market through relentless focus on flavor, quality, and innovations, from everyday dishes to top food trends,” it said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave