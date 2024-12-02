GLOBE Telecom, Inc. is ramping up investments in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance operational efficiency, a company official said.

“We are lining up investments for AI. The value we gain is in increasing customer engagement and improving our day-to-day operations,” said Jennifer Echevarria, Globe vice-president for enterprise data and strategic services, in an interview with BusinessWorld last week.

Ms. Echevarria did not specify the total AI investments but noted that the company expects to increase them.

She said that Globe is utilizing AI to enhance cybersecurity measures and improve internal operations.

“A lot of current initiatives focus on improving operational efficiency and strengthening brand propositions,” she said, adding that AI can also boost sustainability by improving energy efficiency.

For 2024, Globe has set a $1-billion capital expenditure target and aims to reduce it further next year.

Separately, Globe is set to establish its first-ever off-grid solar-powered cell site on Taganak Island in Turtle Islands to bring connectivity to remote areas, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The facility is expected to provide reliable mobile and data connectivity to around 10,000 residents, Globe said.

“This project is a testament to Globe’s commitment to sustainable connectivity, made possible by a strong partnership with the government and local leaders to empower even our most remote communities,” said Gerhard Tan, Globe director and head of network strategy and technology enablement. — Ashley Erika O. Jose