UNION BANK of the Philippines, Inc. (UnionBank) is set to offer financing packages to expedite the purchase of Tesla vehicles.

“As one of Tesla’s preferred financial providers in the Philippines, UnionBank is making it easier for more Filipinos to unlock the future of electric driving through tailored financing packages, competitive rates, and premium services,” the bank said in a statement on Monday.

UnionBank said it will offer a faster approval process to allow customers to easily secure financing.

“With competitive interest rates and a streamlined application process, UnionBank is dedicated to providing a seamless experience for those looking to make the move to electric driving.”

The first batch of deliveries is slated for the first quarter of 2025.

The bank will also offer a test drive to interested customers, it added.

Tesla’s electric mid-size SUV Model Y and sedan Model 3 are available for preview in Uptown Parade, Bonifacio Global City.

“UnionBank is honored to support Tesla’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, making the electric vehicle dream a reality for Filipinos who are eager to lead the change into a high-tech, eco-conscious future,” UnionBank Cards and Consumer Loans Head Mukul Sukhani said.

“Through our offerings, UnionBank believes that Tesla’s groundbreaking electric vehicles will become more accessible to those ready to embrace the future of driving,” he added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson