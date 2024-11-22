METRO Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) has formally announced the appointment of Arrey A. Perez as its new president and chief operating officer (COO).

In a media release on Thursday, the tollways arm of the Pangilinan group named Mr. Perez as its new head, replacing Rogelio L. Singson effective Nov. 20.

MPTC Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan will temporarily assume the role of chief executive officer (CEO), the company said.

Mr. Perez previously served as the president and CEO of Clark International Airport Corp.

MPTC is the tollways arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

