THE Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) expects the implementation of at least three toll road projects proposed by San Miguel Corp. (SMC) next year, according to the regulator’s executive director.

“By 2025, hopefully we can implement these three projects,” TRB Executive Director Alvin A. Carullo told reporters on the sidelines of a recent transport forum.

Mr. Carullo was referring to the P148.30-billion Northern Access Link Expressway (NALEX); P152.39-billion SALEX, also known as the Southern Access Link Expressway; and Segment 1 of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) TR5, which is valued at P28.15 billion.

The projects’ proponents have already submitted a final engineering design (FED), which is now under review by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Mr. Carullo said.

“They have already submitted their FED, we will submit it to the DPWH, which is TRB’s technical arm,” he said.

Mr. Carullo said the project may begin immediately after securing the notice to proceed.

“By 2025, I think we can implement at least three or four projects. I think PAREX (Pasig River Expressway) will be last because of some issues,” he added.

Mr. Carullo said the PAREX project is delayed because SMC must realign it with the government’s Pasig River Esplanade.

SALEX is a proposed 40.65-kilometer elevated expressway network being developed by SMC Southern Access Link Expressway Corp.

NALEX, being undertaken by SMC Northern Access Link Expressway Corp., is divided into two phases: the first phase is a proposed 136.4-kilometer expressway connecting Metro Manila, the New Manila International Airport, and Central Luzon, while its second phase involves a demand-driven expansion from Pampanga to Tarlac City.

SLEX TR5 is about a 417-kilometer toll road, data from the Public-Private Partnership Center showed. The project is designed to have eight segments, it added. — Ashley Erika O. Jose