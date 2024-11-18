ACEN Corp.’s subsidiary Giga Ace 8, Inc. plans to expand its solar farm in Palauig, Zambales to 420 megawatts-peak (MWp) from 346 MWp for P26 billion.

In a document submitted to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Giga Ace 8 proposed increasing the capacity and land area of its solar farm under its existing environmental compliance certificate (ECC).

Giga Ace 8, a special purpose vehicle for developing renewable energy projects in the Philippines, plans to expand the land area to 369.83 hectares from 275 hectares.

The project will include a battery energy storage system (BESS).

“The Giga Ace 8 Solar Power Project aims to achieve sustainable development and supply electricity to the Luzon grid to address the expected lack of supply and increasing demand for power,” the company said.

The integration of the BESS with the solar power plant will have an output of up to 200 MW, which is planned to be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until BESS is fully discharged.

“During solar hours, the plant’s output will primarily come from solar generation. Any excess solar generation will be stored in the BESS, while any energy deficit during the period will be supplied by the BESS,” the company said.

The company said it chose the project site in Barangay Bulawen and Salaza for its accessibility and high solar irradiance potential.

“The existing and the proposed expansion areas do not encroach on any protected areas and historical cultural properties,” Giga Ace 8 said.

The proponent is currently in the feasibility, permitting, and licensing, and detailed engineering phase for the proposed additional area.

Construction of the components under the existing ECC is ongoing and is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026.

The target for commercial operation is the second quarter of 2026.

Construction for the additional area is scheduled from the first quarter of 2026 to the third quarter of 2030, with commercial operation expected by the fourth quarter of 2030. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera