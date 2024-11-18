HONDA Cars Philippines, Inc. is recalling 16,831 units across 11 car models to replace faulty fuel pumps.

In a letter to the Department of Trade and Industry posted last week, Honda Motor Philippines said that its call follows the announcement of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Japan.

“Findings show that fuel pumps could fail and cause engines to stall or lose power because of an error in the manufacturing process by the supplier,” the letter dated Oct. 18 read.

“We sincerely apologize for the situation, and as a countermeasure, we will replace the fuel pump module by service kits of all affected vehicles, which will be available in November,” it added.

The recall covers 7,530 units of BR-V with model years 2017-2019, 2,427 units of Civic 1.8L with model years 2016-2018, 2,191 units of Mobilio with model years 2017-2018, 1,266 Jazz units with model years 2015-2020, and 958 HR-Vs with model years 2018 and 2020-2021.

The company also recalled 947 units of Civic 1.5L TC with model years 2016-2019, 642 CR-Vs with model year 2018, 587 units of Odyssey with model years from 2017-2019, 111 Civic Type-Rs with model years 2017-2020, 90 units of City with model years 2016-2020, and 82 Accords with model year 2018.

According to the car manufacturer, there have been no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue. Despite this, it said that its 38 authorized Honda dealers and three service centers nationwide will proceed with the replacement.

“This will be free of charge for the vehicle owners, and it will take a maximum of one hour and 30 minutes to replace,” it said.

“We will duly notify the vehicle owners or will seek assistance and reach out to the new owners in case the vehicles have been sold or disposed of already,” it added.

The list of the affected vehicles’ frame numbers is posted at www.hondaphil.com. — Justine Irish D. Tabile