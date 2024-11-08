CEBU PACIFIC (CEB) is expanding its services to Japan by starting direct flights from Manila to Sapporo, Hokkaido, in January 2025, the budget airline said on Thursday.

Cebu Pacific, operated by Cebu Air, Inc., will launch flights between Manila and Sapporo on Jan. 16, 2025, thrice weekly — every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday — making it the only airline mounting direct flights between the two cities, the airline said in a statement.

The addition of Sapporo flights is part of the company’s overall ambition of expanding its international network, said Alexander G. Lao, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer.

“We are thrilled to be the only carrier to offer nonstop flights between Manila and Sapporo. The launch of this route is a testament to Cebu Pacific’s mission of expanding its international network and making air travel accessible to a wider range of passengers,” he said.

The budget airline said its direct Manila-Sapporo flight will cut travel time to five hours versus the usual up to 10 hours on airlines with layovers.

Currently, Cebu Pacific operates flights to four cities in Japan: Osaka, Tokyo (Narita), Nagoya, and Fukuoka.

The budget carrier operates in 35 domestic and 27 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in Cebu Air fell by P1.25, or 3.9%, to end at P30.80 per share. — Ashley Erika O. Jose