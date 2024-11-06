LOURDES T. GUTIERREZ-ALFONSO, president of Megaworld Corp., has been named to Forbes Asia’s 2024 Power Businesswomen list.

The list recognizes female leaders across the Asia-Pacific region for their notable achievements and leadership in their respective industries, Forbes Asia said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ms. Alfonso is one of the 20 female leaders included on the list, recognized for their achievements and proven track records, it said.

“As economic uncertainties continue to loom over businesses everywhere, these 20 women have been entrusted to lead enterprises, investment firms, and family businesses to continuous growth and stability,” Forbes Asia’s 2024 Power Businesswomen Editor Rana Wehbe Watson said.

Many of the women leaders included on the list were industry veterans who became the first females to take the helm of their respective companies, Ms. Watson said.

“From leading property developers and financial institutions to innovating in EVs (electric vehicles) and manufacturing, they are instilling bold strategies and a renewed sense of optimism in industries across the region.”

Ms. Alfonso took over the post on June 25 as her predecessor, tycoon Andrew L. Tan, remained the chairman of the board of directors.

Other female leaders included on the list are Australia’s Telstra Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director Vicki Brady, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing CEO Bonnie Chan, Hong Kong Investment Corp. CEO Clara Chan, Taiwan-based Chenbro Micom Cofounder and Chairman Maggi Chen, South Korea’s Kakao CEO Shina Chung, and Japan-based Mori Trust President and CEO Miwako Date.

Megaworld is engaged in real estate development, leasing, and marketing. Its real estate portfolio includes residential condominium units, retail space, office projects, and subdivision lots and townhouses.

For the first half of the year, Megaworld’s attributable net income grew by 8.6% to P8.55 billion from P7.88 billion a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue fort the January-June period rose by 22% to P39.1 billion from P32.04 billion last year, mainly due to higher real estate sales. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz