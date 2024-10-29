PLDT Inc., through its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc., continues its long-term evolution (LTE) technology capacity expansion efforts in the country, the Pangilinan-led telecommunications company said on Monday.

“This reinforces our commitment to deliver the best possible experience to our customers in Davao City and across the country, connecting families, enabling businesses of all sizes, and powering the country’s overall digitalization thrust,” PLDT and Smart First Vice-President and Deputy Network Head Roderick S. Santiago said in a statement.

In 2024 alone, PLDT added new sites and expanded LTE capacity in Davao City and other cities and provinces in Mindanao such as General Santos, Tagum, Koronadal, and Digos; and Bukidnon and Polomolok in South Cotabato.

PLDT said its continued investments in network expansion are part of its ambition to help bridge the digital divide while also bringing connectivity and advancing the country’s digitization efforts.

Last week, PLDT announced that it had secured a P2-billion social loan from HSBC Philippines to expand its fiber network.

The company said proceeds from the loan would be allocated for its fiber network infrastructure expansion to reach the country’s fourth to sixth class municipalities, including those considered as geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

At the stock exchange on Monday, shares in PLDT shed P3, or 0.2%, to close at P1,462 apiece.

